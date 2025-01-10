



The Centre's wildlife panel has recently approved the establishment of ammunition storage facilities in East Ladakh, a significant move aimed at enhancing military readiness in the region. This decision comes amid ongoing tensions between India and China, particularly following the four-year standoff that began with the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020. The proposed sites for the new storage facilities include strategic locations such as Hanle and Photi La, which are closer to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and currently experience logistical challenges due to existing storage being located over 250 km away.





The approval from the wildlife panel is crucial as it allows the defence forces to proceed with their plans to create Formation Ammunition Storage Facilities (FASF) and underground caverns. These developments are expected to improve operational efficiency and ensure a more robust supply of ammunition during military deployments, particularly in forward areas that have seen increased military activity due to border tensions.





This initiative reflects India's broader strategy to bolster its military capabilities in response to perceived threats from China, especially in light of recent agreements on disengagement at friction points along the border. The establishment of these facilities is part of a larger effort to enhance security and preparedness in Eastern Ladakh, ensuring that Indian forces are well-equipped to respond to any potential conflicts in the region.





