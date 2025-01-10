



Chandra Arya, an Indian-origin Member of Parliament in Canada, has officially announced his candidacy for the position of Prime Minister, following Justin Trudeau's recent resignation. Arya's announcement came on January 9, 2025, making him the first member of the Liberal caucus to declare his intention to run for party leader amid a growing leadership race within the party.





In his statement shared via social media, Arya emphasized his vision of leading "a small, more efficient government" aimed at rebuilding Canada and securing prosperity for future generations. He highlighted the significant structural problems facing Canada, such as affordability issues impacting younger generations and the struggles of the middle class, stating that "solving them will require tough choices". Arya expressed a commitment to making "bold decisions" necessary for the nation's future and criticized current economic policies that he believes have not benefited many Canadians.





Arya's background includes emigrating from Dwarlu village in Karnataka, India, to Canada about two decades ago. He holds a bachelor's degree in engineering and a graduate degree in business administration. Since being elected as an MP in 2015, he has been known as a loyal supporter of Trudeau. His campaign is expected to focus on reviewing government spending and ensuring that every program serves a relevant purpose for economic development.





As the leadership contest unfolds, Arya's candidacy marks a significant moment in Canadian politics, particularly as he aims to address pressing economic challenges and reshape the Liberal Party's future direction.





ANI







