



Chennai-based spacetech start-up OrbitAID has successfully raised $1.5 million in a pre-seed funding round, which was led by Unicorn India Ventures and included participation from the Tamil Nadu Start-Up and Innovation Mission (TANSIM). This funding is aimed at advancing the company's innovative solutions for on-orbit refuelling and sustainable space operations.



The start-up plans to conduct in-orbit demonstrations in the next 12 months and aims to achieve technology readiness level (TRL) 6 for its refuellable propulsion system. These milestones will validate the commercial viability of its technology and support future contracts with government and private space organisations.

The start-up plans to conduct in-orbit demonstrations in the next 12 months and aims to achieve TRL 6 for its refuellable propulsion system.

Over the past year, OrbitAID achieved TRL 7 for docking and refuelling, completed microgravity testing, and secured strategic partnerships.





Funding Utilisation





OrbitAID plans to allocate the funds towards several key initiatives:

Conducting an in-space demonstration of docking and refueling operations.

Expanding facilities for on-orbit servicing operations.

Advancing their Standard Interface Docking and Refuelling Port (SIDRP) technology to achieve commercial readiness.

Scaling team capabilities to align with upcoming projects.





Company Background





Founded in 2021 by Sakthikumar R, Nikhil Balasubramanian, and Mano Balaji K, OrbitAID focuses on creating a network of fuel stations in space that are strategically positioned across various orbits. Their goal is to enhance the longevity and functionality of satellites, thereby reducing space debris and improving the sustainability of space infrastructure. Recently, they successfully tested their patented SIDRP technology during a zero-gravity flight in Florida, achieving a Technology Readiness Level (TRL) of 7 for their docking and refueling tests within the past year.





The company aims to conduct in-orbit demonstrations within the next 12 months to validate their technology and operational readiness. They also plan to enhance their product portfolio with new innovations for sustainable space missions, aiming for TRL 6 for their refuelable propulsion system. According to Bhaskar Majumdar, Managing Partner at Unicorn India Ventures, this investment reflects confidence in OrbitAID's potential to lead in the emerging space tech market.





This funding marks a significant milestone for OrbitAID as it seeks to revolutionize satellite servicing and contribute to the growing demand for sustainable practices in space operations.





Agencies







