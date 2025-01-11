



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit France in early February 2025, as confirmed by French President Emmanuel Macron. This visit will coincide with the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit, scheduled for February 10-11, where global leaders, including those from the US, China, and Gulf states, will engage in discussions on significant AI issues and innovations.





During this visit, Modi is expected to finalize a substantial defence agreement with France involving the procurement of 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets and three Scorpene-class submarines. This deal, valued at approximately $10 billion, aims to bolster the Indian Navy's capabilities and enhance its operational readiness aboard aircraft carriers like INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya.





The negotiations for this deal have been ongoing for over a year, with a recent price reduction facilitating the finalization of the agreement. The Rafale Marine jets are particularly critical for India's maritime strategy and will be equipped with advanced weaponry suitable for carrier operations.





Macron's announcement of Modi's participation in the AI summit highlights the growing diplomatic ties between India and France, reflecting their mutual interest in technology and defence collaboration. This visit follows Modi's previous engagements in France, including his role as guest of honour at the Bastille Day parade in July 2023 and Macron's visit to India for Republic Day celebrations in January 2024.





