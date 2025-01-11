



Somanath, who is also Secretary, Department of Space, was delivering a keynote speech at the virtual launch of the third edition of ISRO’s Space Science and Technology Awareness Training (START 2025) program. This year, 20,000 students from over 560 institutions have registered for the START program that will be held from January 9 to 29, added Somanath.





ISRO chairman S Somanath on Thursday said space science is not just about the excitement of becoming astronomers, but it also involves complex and time-consuming science, an expertise that can only be built persistently over the years.





Somanath, who is also Secretary, Department of Space, was delivering a keynote speech at the virtual launch of the third edition of ISRO’s Space Science and Technology Awareness Training (START 2025) program.





This year, 20,000 students from over 560 institutions have registered for the START program that will be held from January 9 to 29, added Somanath.





Although the mysteries of the universe quite naturally become the primary focus of attention, Somanath said space science is more about crunching numbers and cracking heads over formulae, to, say, optimally design sensors or build satellites and rockets.





"So, in the START program, we will be talking about all of these. We will be talking about our exciting space missions. But we’ll also tell you a little bit about how to launch and build rockets and the science of orbits and trajectories," said Somanath.





The ISRO chairman advised the students to understand what their priorities and interests are so that they can choose a domain that they want to specialise in, given how vast the scope of space science is.





"I think that requires little more reflection on your own capability, the choices that are available to you to take up higher studies in institutions of repute. It’s very important to choose good institutions and target to study in those institutions to really become a great space scientist or engineer," added Somanath.





He also told the students to focus on what is being offered with an open mind and not be intimidated by the complex nature of space science.





With cutting-edge technology, like artificial intelligence and machine learning, pushing the boundaries of space science, Somanath said there is a possibility for things to be very different in the future.





"The way we do things may not be the way you do things," added Somanath.





The possibilities of what the future holds for space science is immense, said Somanath urging the students to go that extra mile.





"Possibly you will be the one who will design a rocket based on AI tools. Some day you may design a software to which you can say, 'design a rocket for me'. I am only wishing that you will create such possibilities in the future," said ISRO chief.





If not the science per se, the students should also be open to the idea that they could be a great space tech entrepreneur, he added "Possibly you are a great leader who can bring people from different disciplines together to build complex systems. We also need such people." The virtual launch was also attended by A S Kiran Kumar former ISRO chairman and chair of Apex Science Board ISRO.





Kumar said the whole idea behind the START program is to enable students to learn about opportunities in the field of space.





"If India is to make an impact globally, it has to have a huge participation in the country. So, it is gratifying to see so many youngsters sign up for this program," said Kumar.





PTI







