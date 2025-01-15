



On January 15, 2024, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Rahul Gandhi extended their heartfelt wishes on the occasion of the 76th Army Day. Kharge expressed deep respect for the bravery and professionalism of the Indian Army, emphasizing its crucial role in ensuring national security and stability.





He stated, "In reverence and gratitude, we salute the brave soldiers, veterans, ex-servicemen and their families" and highlighted the Army's contributions during both external threats and internal challenges.





Rahul Gandhi, who was in Manipur conducting his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, conveyed his wishes via social media. He acknowledged the incredible bravery and dedication of the soldiers, stating, "Best wishes to all the soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families of the country on Army Day. The whole of India salutes your incredible bravery".





Both leaders' messages reflect a strong sense of national pride and gratitude towards the armed forces, recognizing their sacrifices and commitment to the nation.





ANI







