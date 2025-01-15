



External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar met with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez in Madrid on January 14, 2025, during a two-day official visit to Spain. This meeting aimed to strengthen the long-standing partnership between India and Spain, which dates back to the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1956.





Jaishankar conveyed greetings from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reflected on Sanchez's successful visit to India in October 2024. This visit was pivotal in reaffirming the bilateral relationship and discussing progress on various cooperative agendas.





Jaishankar held discussions with Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles, focusing on enhancing cooperation in the defence sector and addressing regional and global challenges. He described the talks as "productive" and emphasized the importance of collaboration in defence.





The visit also underscored the expanding cultural and educational collaborations between the two nations, including recent agreements aimed at promoting Hindi language studies and academic exchanges.





During a session organized by the Spain-India Council Foundation, Jaishankar highlighted the significance of India-Spain collaboration in a rapidly changing global landscape, emphasizing its relevance for economic stability and talent mobility.





Jaishankar's visit is part of ongoing efforts to deepen ties between India and Spain, with both countries looking forward to celebrating the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2026 through various initiatives, including a Dual Year of Culture, Tourism, and Artificial Intelligence.



