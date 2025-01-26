



India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025, marking 75 years since the adoption of its Constitution. The grand parade at Kartavya Path showcases the nation's military strength and cultural heritage, featuring various performances and displays.





The parade features cutting-edge defence platforms such as the BrahMos missile, T-90 'Bhishma' tanks, and the Akash missile system. Notably, this year's event includes the first appearance of the Army's Battle Surveillance System 'Sanjay' and DRDO's tactical missile 'Pralay' in the ceremonial parade.





The tableaux theme for this year is 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas', symbolizing the confluence of India's heritage and development. A total of 31 tableaux from various states, Union Territories, and ministries will be presented, reflecting India's rich cultural diversity.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead tributes at the National War Memorial before the parade begins, honoring those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.





Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is the chief guest for this year's celebrations, with military contingents from Indonesia also participating in the parade. Approximately 10,000 special guests from various sectors will witness the event.





The parade will commence at 10:30 AM IST and is expected to last about 90 minutes. It will include a National Salute and performances by over 5,000 artists playing traditional Indian music to celebrate unity and diversity.





This year's Republic Day not only commemorates India's journey as a sovereign democratic republic but also emphasizes the importance of collective progress and cultural richness.





