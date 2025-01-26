



Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto recently expressed his admiration for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating, "Learned a lot from PM Modi's leadership" during his visit to India.





This remark came as part of a broader context where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia, focusing on various sectors such as defense, security, and economic ties.





During his state visit, which included participation in India's 76th Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest, President Subianto highlighted the historical ties between the two nations.





He noted that India was one of the first countries to support Indonesia's independence and emphasized the long-standing friendship that has developed since then.





The discussions between Modi and Subianto also led to the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at fostering cooperation in health, traditional medicine, and maritime security, among other areas.





Both leaders underscored their mutual goal of ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.





