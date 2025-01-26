



Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is attending India's 76th Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest on January 26, 2025. This event marks a significant moment, echoing history as Indonesia's first President, Sukarno, was the chief guest at India's inaugural Republic Day in 1950. President Subianto's visit is notable as he is the fourth Indonesian leader to grace this occasion.





A 352-member marching and band contingent from Indonesia will participate in the parade, making it the first time an Indonesian contingent has taken part in a national day parade outside their country.





The visit underscores the long-standing cultural and trade relations between India and Indonesia, with bilateral trade reaching approximately $29.40 billion in 2023-24. Indian investments in Indonesia are around $1.56 billion, covering various sectors including infrastructure and textiles.





Prior to the Republic Day celebrations, President Subianto met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, where they discussed enhancing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership focusing on defense, security, and economic cooperation.





This year's Republic Day not only commemorates India's democratic values but also highlights the enduring friendship between India and Indonesia, reflecting shared historical ties and future aspirations for collaboration.





ANI







