



India has expressed strong approval of the recent ruling by the Neutral Expert appointed by the World Bank regarding the Indus Waters Treaty dispute with Pakistan. This decision, announced on January 21, 2025, supports India's position concerning two significant hydropower projects: the Kishenganga and Ratle plants located in Jammu and Kashmir.





The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, governs the usage of water from the Indus River system between India and Pakistan. Over the years, disagreements have arisen over various technical aspects related to hydropower projects, particularly concerning their design and potential impact on water flow to Pakistan. Pakistan has raised concerns that India's projects could negatively affect its water supply and agricultural needs.





Competence Affirmed: The Neutral Expert ruled that it has the authority to resolve disputes related to the Kishenganga and Ratle projects, affirming India's stance that such matters fall under its jurisdiction rather than a Court of Arbitration.





India's Position Supported: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India welcomed this ruling as a validation of its consistent position regarding the treaty's provisions. The MEA stated that all questions referred to the Neutral Expert are within his competence under the treaty framework.





Following this ruling, the Neutral Expert will proceed to evaluate the merits of each of the seven differences raised in relation to these projects. This phase is crucial as it will culminate in a final decision on these disputes.





India's government has indicated that it will continue to engage in this process to ensure that any resolutions align with treaty provisions. Notably, India does not recognize or participate in parallel proceedings initiated by Pakistan through a Court of Arbitration, which it argues are inconsistent with the treaty's stipulations.





Pakistan has yet to formally respond to this latest development. Historically, it has sought arbitration through different channels, which has complicated dialogue between the two nations. The outcome of this ruling could significantly influence future negotiations and cooperation regarding water sharing in the region.





India's welcoming of the Neutral Expert's decision marks a pivotal moment in ongoing discussions about water resources management between India and Pakistan, highlighting both countries' need for clear and cooperative frameworks to address their shared challenges.





Agencies







