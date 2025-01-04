The DRDO has reported that various systems are either completed or nearing completion of their user evaluation and development trials. Specific systems mentioned include:

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India is currently advancing several systems that are in the "final stages" of user evaluation or development trials, as announced by the Defence Ministry. This development indicates significant progress in India's defence technology capabilities.





The DRDO chairman noted that the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has sanctioned two flagship programs, which include the Full Scale Engineering Development (FSED) of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and establishing a Missile Test Range in Nagayalanka, Andhra Pradesh. The total value of projects approved in 2024 reached approximately ₹1.10 lakh crore.





The organization has made strides in technology transfer, with nearly 1,950 technologies handed over to Indian industries and 256 licensing agreements signed in 2024 alone. Additionally, over 19 development cum production partners were engaged for various projects last year.





The DRDO aims to enhance collaboration with industries and academia to accelerate development activities. Currently, there are about 80 ongoing projects, with further approvals expected soon.





This progress reflects DRDO's commitment to strengthening India's defence capabilities through indigenous development and collaboration with private sectors and academic institutions.





