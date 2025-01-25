



The specially designed Vande Bharat Express train for Kashmir has officially arrived at Jammu Tawi railway station, marking a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. This event took place on January 24, 2025, and was met with enthusiasm from locals and onlookers who gathered to witness the historic moment.





The train will operate between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar, covering approximately 150 km in just 2 hours and 30 minutes. The expected schedule includes:





Departure from Katra: 08:10 hrs Arrival at Srinagar: 11:20 hrs Return from Srinagar: 12:45 hrs Arrival back at Katra: 15:55 hrs.





Launch Date: Commercial services are anticipated to commence in February 2025, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to inaugurate the service in the first week of the month.





Design Features: This train is uniquely equipped to handle the challenging winter conditions of Jammu and Kashmir. It includes:





Advanced heating systems to prevent water freezing.





Bio-toilet tanks and warm air systems for vacuum functionality.





Optimized air-brake systems for smooth operation in sub-zero temperatures.





Embedded heating elements in the windshield for defrosting during harsh winters.





The Vande Bharat Express will offer fully air-conditioned coaches, automatic plug doors, mobile charging sockets, and other standard features found in existing Vande Bharat trains.





The arrival of this train is expected to significantly improve travel convenience and boost tourism in the region. It symbolizes a commitment to bridging geographical gaps and enhancing economic opportunities by connecting Kashmir Valley more effectively with the national railway network. The completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, which spans 272 kilometers, further underscores this initiative.





The approval by the commissioner of Railway Safety marks a significant step towards completing the 272-km USBRL project, which aims to connect the Kashmir valley to the broader Indian railway network. Over the past month, Indian Railways has conducted six trial runs on various sections of the track, including crucial milestones such as India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge, Anji Khad Bridge and the iconic arch bridge over the Chenab River at Kauri.





The Vande Bharat Express promises a world-class travel experience while addressing specific climatic challenges faced in Jammu and Kashmir. By enhancing the Kashmir valley’s connectivity to the national railway network, this train symbolises India’s commitment to bridging geographical and economic gaps.





