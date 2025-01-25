



Jitender Pal Singh has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Israel, a decision announced by the Ministry of External Affairs on January 24, 2025.





Singh, who is an officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) from the 2002 batch, is currently serving as Joint Secretary in charge of the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division within the ministry.





He will succeed Sanjeev Singla, who held the ambassadorial position from 2019 until 2024. Singh's extensive diplomatic experience includes significant roles such as Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan and various postings in Afghanistan and Turkey.





His recent work has involved engagement with the Taliban regime following their takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, which included facilitating communication between Indian officials and Taliban leaders.





Singh's appointment comes at a crucial time for India-Israel relations, particularly given the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and recent developments involving Israel and Hamas.





The role is considered vital as India continues to strengthen its strategic and technological ties with Israel, which is home to a large Indian diaspora.





