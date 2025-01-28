Admiral Muhammad Ali, Chief of the Indonesian Navy, and Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Indian Navy, recently engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing maritime cooperation between India and Indonesia.





This meeting took place during Admiral Ali's official visit to India, which coincided with a high-level delegation accompanying Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who was the chief guest at India's Republic Day Parade.





The naval chiefs discussed advancing collaborative exercises, particularly Exercise Samudra Shakti, which aims to enhance interoperability and operational readiness between the two navies.





Strategies were explored to strengthen operational ties and address mutual challenges such as piracy and illegal maritime activities.





Both leaders emphasized the importance of securing vital shipping routes and enhancing regional maritime domain awareness to combat threats like maritime terrorism and trafficking.





Admiral Ali's itinerary included visits to significant Indian maritime establishments such as the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) and the Weapons and Electronics Systems and Engineering Establishment (WESEE). These visits were aimed at fostering technological advancements and improving regional collaboration in maritime security efforts.





Additionally, discussions included Indonesia's interest in procuring BrahMos missiles from India, with ongoing negotiations for a potential $450 million deal. This reflects a broader commitment to strengthen defense ties through joint manufacturing initiatives and strategic partnerships in defense technology.





The collaborative efforts underscore the shared commitment of both nations to ensure a secure maritime environment in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly given Indonesia's strategic position along critical shipping lanes like the Malacca Strait.





Agencies







