



International students in India have expressed overwhelmingly positive sentiments about their experiences, particularly following a recent interaction with the External Affairs Minister (EAM). Many described their time in India as a "trip of a lifetime," highlighting the enriching cultural experiences and quality education they are receiving.





Students conveyed feelings of happiness and gratitude for the opportunity to study in India, with comments such as "I feel blessed to be here" reflecting their appreciation for the experience.





The rich cultural tapestry of India was frequently cited as a major attraction. Students noted that engaging with various cultures and languages enhances their educational journey and personal growth.





Many international students praised the high standards of education in Indian universities, stating that the educational system is superior compared to their home countries. They appreciated the blend of theoretical and practical learning, which prepares them well for future careers.





The cost of education in India is significantly lower than in many Western countries, making it an attractive option for students from diverse backgrounds. This affordability, combined with scholarship opportunities, allows many to pursue their academic goals without excessive financial burden.





The welcoming nature of Indian society and the support from educational institutions contribute to a positive living and learning environment for international students. Many reported improvements in their lifestyle and academic performance since arriving in India.





The interaction with the EAM has further solidified these positive impressions, as international students feel valued and recognized within the Indian educational landscape.





