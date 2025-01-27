



President Donald Trump has announced a series of retaliatory measures against Colombia, including a 25% emergency tariff on all imports, following Colombian President Gustavo Petro's refusal to allow U.S. military deportation flights to land in the country. This decision was made public via Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, on January 26, 2025. The tariffs are set to escalate to 50% within a week if the situation does not change.





The imposition of these tariffs comes after President Petro blocked two U.S. military aircraft carrying deported migrants from landing, citing concerns over the treatment of these individuals during repatriation. Petro emphasized that Colombia would only accept its citizens on civilian flights, insisting on their dignity and humane treatment. In response, Trump criticized Petro's actions as jeopardizing U.S. national security and public safety, labelling him as "unpopular" among his own people.





Details of The Retaliatory Measures





In addition to the tariffs, Trump's administration plans to implement several other sanctions:





Travel Ban: Restrictions for Colombian citizens traveling to the U.S.





Visa Sanctions: Immediate revocation of visas for Colombian officials and their supporters.





Increased Inspections: Enhanced scrutiny of Colombian cargo entering the U.S. for national security purposes.





These tariffs could significantly impact trade between the U.S. and Colombia, which amounted to approximately $53.5 billion annually in 2022, with Colombia primarily exporting petroleum products valued at around $6 billion to the U.S. The tariffs are expected to lead to higher prices for various goods in the American market, including coffee and cut flowers.





Trump's declaration marks a notable shift in U.S.-Colombia relations, emphasizing immigration enforcement as a priority in his administration's foreign policy. The situation remains fluid as both countries navigate this diplomatic conflict, with potential repercussions for trade and bilateral relations depending on how Colombia responds to these new pressures.





ANI







