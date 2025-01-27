



India and Indonesia have recently reaffirmed their commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region during a state visit by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. This visit included bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where both leaders emphasized the importance of their strategic partnership and cooperation across various sectors.





Both leaders reiterated their dedication to maintaining peace and security in the Indo-Pacific, emphasizing the need for freedom of navigation and adherence to international laws, particularly in the South China Sea.





They welcomed the ratification of the Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) and discussed enhancing collaboration in defence manufacturing, with India supporting Indonesia's modernization efforts. The leaders agreed to establish a Bilateral Maritime Dialogue and Cyber Security Dialogue to further these goals.





The discussions also covered economic ties, with both nations pledging to address trade barriers and enhance cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy, health, agriculture, and technology. They plan to convene meetings to resolve outstanding trade issues.





The year 2025 will be celebrated as the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism, aimed at boosting cultural exchanges and tourism between India and Indonesia. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance people-to-people connections.





Both countries affirmed their commitment to working together in multilateral forums like the G20 and ASEAN, focusing on issues important to the Global South.





Conclusion





The reaffirmation of commitments between India and Indonesia marks a significant step towards strengthening their partnership in addressing regional challenges while promoting stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. Both nations are poised to deepen their collaboration through various dialogues and initiatives aimed at enhancing mutual interests in security, trade, and cultural exchange.





ANI







