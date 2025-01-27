Republic Day was celebrated across Kashmir on January 26, 2025, amid heightened security measures. The main event took place at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, where Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary presided over the celebrations. The stadium was filled to capacity with approximately 20,000 attendees, including government employees and local citizens, who participated in a march-past featuring police, CRPF, NCC, and schoolchildren.

This year marked a significant moment as the national flag was unfurled by an elected official for the first time in six years, symbolizing a return to democratic governance after a prolonged period of presidential rule.





A tight security ring was established around Bakshi Stadium, with extensive checks on attendees to ensure safety. Drones and surveillance teams were deployed across the region to monitor the situation.





Patriotic Atmosphere





The celebrations were characterised by a vibrant atmosphere filled with patriotic songs and chants. Events were held in all district headquarters across the valley, showcasing a spirit of unity and resilience among the people.





In Pulwama, the Tricolour was unfurled at Tral Chowk for the first time, symbolising peace and progress in an area previously known for unrest. This event drew a large crowd and highlighted the community's aspirations for harmony.





The 76th Republic Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir reflected a renewed sense of hope and commitment to national integration amidst tight security protocols.