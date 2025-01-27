



At least two people have been killed and seven others injured in a car bomb explosion targeting a passenger bus in Khuzdar, Pakistan. The incident occurred on January 26, 2025, near the M-8 Highway, approximately 25 kilometers from Khuzdar City. The bus was traveling from Khuzdar to Rawalpindi when it was struck by the explosion, which was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a parked vehicle along the road.





The injured, including the bus conductor who is reported to be in critical condition, were transported to the Khuzdar Trauma Centre for medical treatment. Following the explosion, security forces, including police and Frontier Corps personnel, cordoned off the area to conduct investigations.





As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, although Baloch separatist groups are often implicated in such incidents in the region. This incident highlights the ongoing violence and instability in Balochistan, where attacks on civilians have become increasingly common amid rising tensions between separatist groups and government forces.





ANI







