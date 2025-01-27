



At least 27 Nigerian soldiers were killed in a jihadist suicide attack attributed to militants affiliated with the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).





This incident occurred on January 26, 2025, during a military operation targeting ISWAP strongholds in the north-eastern regions of Nigeria, specifically near the Timbuktu Triangle, which straddles Borno and Yobe states.





A suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden vehicle concealed in thick foliage into a convoy of advancing troops targeting the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Timbuktu Triangle, the two military officers said.





"The suicide attack killed 27 soldiers, including the commander, and left several others seriously injured," a military officer said, making this one of the deadliest suicide attacks targeting soldiers in recent years.





Military sources reported that the assault resulted in the deaths of several soldiers, including a commanding officer, and left many others seriously injured. The attack took place under the cover of darkness, complicating the troops' ability to respond effectively.





This incident marks one of the deadliest attacks on Nigerian forces in recent years and highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the military in combating jihadist groups in the region. The protracted conflict has claimed approximately 40,000 lives and displaced around two million people since its onset.





AFP







