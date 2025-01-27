



Bangladesh and Pakistan are planning to initiate direct air flights as a means to strengthen their bilateral ties, which have been improving recently. The announcement was made by Bangladesh's High Commissioner to Pakistan, Mohammad Iqbal Hussain, during a press conference in Peshawar on January 26, 2025.





He emphasised that these direct flights would enhance travel and connectivity between the two nations, facilitating cooperation in sectors such as tourism, education, and trade.





While the specific timeline for the commencement of these flights has not yet been disclosed, the initiative is seen as a significant step towards bolstering diplomatic and economic relations. Hussain noted that this move aligns with ongoing trade activities between Bangladesh and Pakistan, which currently rely on shipping routes linking Chattogram and Karachi.





He also highlighted the increasing demand for Bangladeshi products in Pakistan and mentioned investment opportunities in areas like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in healthcare and industry.





In addition to the focus on air connectivity, discussions are reportedly underway to address visa complexities that may affect travel between the two countries. This initiative reflects a broader commitment from both nations to enhance their relationship across various dimensions, including trade and cultural exchanges.





ANI







