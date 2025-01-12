



SpaDeX satellites holding position at 15m, capturing stunning photos and videos of each other - ISRO





In a remarkable advance for India's space ambitions, ISRO launched two satellites that are part of a mission to demonstrate space docking capabilities. The satellites, SDX01 and SDX02, are currently positioned just 15 meters apart in anticipation of a ground breaking manoeuvre.





At 15m we see each other clearer and clearer, we are just 50 feet away for an exciting handshake, ISRO said on its X handle.





SpaDeX Docking Update:



SpaDeX satellites holding position at 15m, capturing stunning photos and videos of each other! 🛰️🛰️



#SPADEX #ISRO pic.twitter.com/RICiEVP6qB — ISRO (@isro) January 12, 2025





The Indian space agency confirmed that the satellites were in excellent condition as they edged closer for their 'exciting handshake.' Deployed by the PSLV-C60 launch vehicle, the spacecraft were placed into a 475-kilometer orbit after lift-off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.





The success of this mission would establish India as the fourth nation to master these critical technologies, essential for the country's future space projects such as the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and lunar missions.





