



The grounding of 330 indigenous Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs) follows a tragic incident involving a Coast Guard helicopter crash that resulted in the deaths of three personnel. This crash occurred on January 5, 2025, during a training mission in Porbandar, Gujarat, where the helicopter reportedly lost control just seconds before impact.





Preliminary investigations are focusing on the transmission system as a potential cause for this loss of control, which has raised significant safety concerns about the fleet.





In light of this incident, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the manufacturer of these helicopters, has mandated that all ALHs remain grounded until the root cause of the crash is thoroughly identified.





This decision is part of an ongoing effort to ensure safety and reliability within the fleet, which has experienced multiple crashes over the past few years. Notably, there have been nine major accidents involving ALHs from 2004 to 2024, with some attributed to technical faults and others to human error.





The grounding comes after prior instances where the fleet had been temporarily suspended for checks due to similar safety concerns, including reports of power loss and gearbox failures.





HAL has indicated its commitment to resolving these issues swiftly and safely, with an expert team currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the recent crash.





The Advanced Light Helicopter fleet serves crucial roles in various operations, including maritime surveillance and rescue missions. However, repeated incidents have prompted calls for independent investigations into their design and operational safety to prevent further accidents and ensure that these helicopters can continue to serve effectively without compromising safety.





