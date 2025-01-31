



US President Donald Trump has reiterated his strong opposition to the BRICS nations' attempts to replace the US dollar as the dominant global currency. On January 31, 2025, he threatened to impose 100% tariffs on exports from BRICS countries—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—if they pursue the creation of a new currency or support alternatives to the dollar.





In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated, "The idea that the BRICS countries are trying to move away from the dollar, while we stand by and watch, is OVER." He emphasized that any nation attempting to establish a new currency would face severe economic repercussions, saying they should "say goodbye to selling into the wonderful US economy" and "go find another sucker nation".





This warning reflects Trump's ongoing commitment to maintaining the US dollar's supremacy in international trade, a stance he has consistently promoted since his election victory in November 2024. The BRICS coalition has been exploring ways to reduce reliance on the dollar, especially in light of Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Discussions surrounding a potential BRICS currency have intensified as these nations seek greater economic independence.





Trump's remarks underscore a broader geopolitical tension as BRICS nations continue their efforts to enhance trade relations among themselves while diminishing their dependence on the US dollar.





ANI







