



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that U.S. military aid to Ukraine has not been halted, despite recent announcements from the newly sworn-in U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding a temporary pause on foreign aid grants for 90 days. During a press conference held on January 26, 2025, alongside Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Zelenskyy stated, "I am focused on military aid; it has not been stopped, thank God".





Zelenskyy's comments come in the context of heightened concerns about the future of U.S. support as Donald Trump begins his second term in office.





Trump has previously expressed skepticism about continuing military aid to Ukraine, which has led to uncertainty regarding the ongoing conflict with Russia. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine relies on the U.S. for approximately 40% of its military needs and did not clarify whether humanitarian aid might be affected by the recent changes in U.S. foreign policy.





What Specific Military Aid Has The US Provided To Ukraine?



The U.S. had committed significant military aid to Ukraine, focusing on enhancing its defence capabilities amid ongoing conflict with Russia. Key components of the latest military assistance include:





Long-Term Weapons Package: The U.S. announced a new aid package valued at nearly $1 billion, which includes additional drones and munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). This funding is part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, aimed at strengthening Ukraine's military capabilities over the long term rather than providing immediate battlefield support.





Counter-Drone Technology: Alongside the HIMARS munitions, a previous package of $725 million included counter-drone technology, addressing the increasing use of drones in the conflict.





ATACMS Missiles: The U.S. has supplied ATACMS missiles, which have a range of about 190 miles (300 km), allowing Ukraine to target Russian forces effectively within its territory. This move comes after President Biden lifted restrictions on their use.





Fighter Jets: In a significant development, Ukraine has begun receiving F-16 fighter jets from Western allies, with training for Ukrainian pilots already underway.





Artillery and Rocket Systems: The U.S. has provided over 80 multiple-launch rocket systems, including HIMARS and M270 missile systems, as well as more than 500 field guns, such as the M777 howitzers.





The announcement from Rubio indicated a review of all foreign assistance programs, but Zelenskyy reassured that military support remains intact, highlighting the importance of this aid for Ukraine's defence efforts against Russian aggression.





