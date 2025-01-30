



On January 25, 2025, security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, conducted three separate operations resulting in the deaths of 30 terrorists.





This operation was part of an intelligence-based initiative aimed at combating ongoing terrorism in the region.





The military's media wing reported that several weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the deceased militants, who were believed to have been involved in various terrorist activities.





The operations underscore the Pakistani military's commitment to counter-terrorism efforts, especially in the context of increasing violence in the area.





Following these encounters, Prime Minister emphasized national support for the security forces in their ongoing fight against terrorism.





ANI







