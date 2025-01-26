



Marco Rubio Raises Concerns Over Beijing's Coercion of Taiwan: In his first call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed serious concerns regarding China's coercive actions against Taiwan and its aggressive behaviour in the South China Sea. This conversation marked a significant moment as it was Rubio's initial diplomatic engagement since his confirmation as Secretary of State under President Donald Trump.





China's Response: During the call, Wang Yi issued a veiled warning to Rubio, urging him to "behave yourself" and act responsibly, a phrase laden with cultural significance in China that implies both expectation and caution. This comment reflects the tense relationship between Rubio and China, particularly due to Rubio's past criticisms of Chinese policies and human rights violations.





U.S. Position on Taiwan: Rubio reiterated that the U.S. does not support Taiwanese independence but emphasized the importance of a peaceful resolution to the Taiwan issue. He affirmed America's commitment to its allies in the region, indicating that the new administration would prioritize U.S. interests while engaging with China.





Taiwan's Reaction: Following these discussions, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed Rubio's remarks about China's intimidation tactics but rejected China's claims regarding Taiwan's status. They asserted that Taiwan is not subordinate to China, reinforcing their stance on sovereignty.





This exchange highlights ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China over Taiwan, with both sides maintaining firm positions on their respective interests and diplomatic strategies.





