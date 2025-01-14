



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has expressed strong confidence in the continued growth of the U.S.-India relationship, emphasizing the positive trajectory established in recent years. Speaking at a press conference in Madrid, he noted that the relationship has seen significant development across various dimensions, bolstered by close cooperation between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to take office shortly.





Jaishankar highlighted the robust nature of bilateral ties, referencing previous achievements and ongoing collaborations. He stated, "We saw very strong growth in different dimensions of India-US relations," indicating optimism for future engagements. The minister's remarks come at a time when both nations are looking to deepen their strategic partnership, particularly in areas such as defence, technology, and economic cooperation.





In 2025, the U.S.-India partnership is expected to be driven by shared values and mutual interests, with initiatives like the Quad Summit playing a crucial role in addressing regional challenges and enhancing collaboration on global issues. The commitment to expanding this relationship reflects a broader strategy aimed at ensuring stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.





ANI







