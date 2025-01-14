



The Indian Army is set to initiate emergency procurement measures aimed at enhancing counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir. This decision comes in light of recent escalations in terrorist activities, which Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi attributes largely to orchestrations from Pakistan, described as the "epicentre of terrorism" in the region.





The Army will acquire various essential items, including protective armour, surveillance systems, and drones. This procurement strategy mirrors previous efforts undertaken during heightened tensions with China, emphasizing a commitment to bolster domestic manufacturing capabilities.





General Dwivedi highlighted that approximately 80% of the terrorists currently active in Jammu and Kashmir are of Pakistani origin. He noted a concerning rise in infiltration attempts from across the Line of Control (LoC) despite a ceasefire agreement established in 2021.





The emergency procurement powers, granted to the Army, allow for swift acquisition processes without the usual bureaucratic delays. This flexibility is crucial for responding effectively to evolving security threats in the region.





The announcement follows a series of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir over recent months, prompting increased military vigilance. The Army's proactive stance includes both operational readiness and community engagement initiatives, such as training local defence guards to enhance village security against terrorist threats.





The Indian Army's emergency procurement initiative reflects a strategic response to ongoing security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to strengthen counter-terror capabilities amidst persistent threats from Pakistan-based groups.





Agencies







