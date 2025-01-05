



The Southern Shrimp Alliance (SSA) has urged the U.S. government to impose a ban on shrimp imports from eight Chinese seafood processors due to allegations of forced labour, particularly involving Uyghur workers. This call follows investigations by The Outlaw Ocean Project, which highlighted human rights abuses within China's seafood supply chain, especially in the Shandong province where many processing plants are located.





The SSA's request is based on credible reports indicating that these companies utilize forced labour, particularly from Uyghurs and potentially North Korean workers. The SSA emphasizes that shrimp processed in China often misrepresents its origin, complicating enforcement of U.S. laws against goods made with forced labour.





The specific companies targeted for scrutiny include:





Weihai Wendeng Xinghe Food Yantai Longwin Food Yantai Sanko Fisheries Chishan Group (including subsidiaries) Shandong Meija Group (including subsidiaries) Qingdao Tianyuan Aquatic Foodstuffs Qingdao Lian Yang Aquatic Products Rongsense Group/Shandong Rongxin Aquatic Food Group (including subsidiaries)





The SSA has requested the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to add these firms to the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act (UFLPA) Entity List, which would prohibit their products from entering the U.S. market. This initiative aligns with broader efforts by U.S. lawmakers to enhance scrutiny of seafood imports from China due to forced labour concerns.





The SSA's actions are part of a larger movement to address ethical sourcing in the seafood industry, as U.S. shrimp harvesters face significant challenges from international competition that may exploit vulnerable populations for labour.





ANI







