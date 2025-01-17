



The Uttarakhand government has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an Icelandic firm to develop geothermal energy resources in the state. This initiative aims to harness the geothermal potential of the Himalayan region, which has been identified as a promising site for such energy generation.





The agreement involves collaboration with Iceland's expertise in geothermal energy, leveraging their advanced technology and knowledge in this field.





A team comprising experts from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Geological Survey of India, and Iceland Geo-Survey will conduct feasibility studies to identify suitable locations for geothermal energy projects across Uttarakhand.





Previous studies have indicated significant geothermal energy potential in Uttarakhand, with estimates suggesting that temperatures suitable for energy generation range from 121°C to 371°C within the region. Notable areas for exploration include Badrinath, Gaurikund, and Tapovan, where hot springs have already been identified.





This MoU is part of a broader strategy by the Uttarakhand government to diversify its energy sources. The state has faced challenges with hydropower projects and is now looking towards renewable options like geothermal energy to meet its growing electricity demands. The successful implementation of this project could pave the way for similar initiatives in other states, enhancing India's renewable energy landscape.





Geothermal energy is seen as a reliable and sustainable source, with countries like Iceland successfully utilizing it for heating and power generation. The collaboration with Iceland aims not only to develop local resources but also to build capacity and expertise within India.



