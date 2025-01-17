



India is strategically positioning itself in the global defence market by offering the Dornier 228 aircraft to the Malaysian Coast Guard, which includes provisions for technology transfer. This initiative is part of India's broader goal to expand its defence exports and enhance its partnerships with other nations, particularly in Southeast Asia, reported Manu Pubby of ET News.





The Dornier 228 is a versatile twin-turboprop utility aircraft designed primarily for maritime surveillance and short-haul operations.





It is equipped for various roles, including:





Maritime surveillance Search and rescue operations Aerial surveys Pollution prevention Transport of personnel and cargo





Originally developed in Germany, production was transferred to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in India, which has since modernized the aircraft with upgraded avionics and fuel-efficient engines.





India's offer to Malaysia signifies several key strategic objectives:





By supplying the Dornier 228, India aims to strengthen its defence cooperation with Malaysia, a country that has been exploring options for enhancing its maritime capabilities amidst regional security challenges.





The inclusion of technology transfer in the deal is particularly noteworthy. This aspect not only makes the offer more attractive to Malaysia but also aligns with India's "Make in India" initiative, promoting domestic manufacturing and innovation within the defence sector.





This move is part of India's broader strategy to increase its defence exports, which have seen significant growth over recent years. In FY23, India's defense exports reached approximately $1.95 billion, showcasing a tenfold increase since FY17. The Dornier 228 has already been successfully exported to various countries, including Seychelles and Bangladesh, highlighting its operational reliability and versatility.





The offer comes at a time when Malaysia is looking to bolster its maritime security capabilities amid increasing tensions in the South China Sea and surrounding regions. The need for effective surveillance and patrol capabilities has become critical for Malaysia as it seeks to safeguard its maritime interests.





By providing advanced platforms like the Dornier 228, India not only enhances its own defence industrial base but also supports regional partners in addressing common security challenges. This reflects India's commitment to fostering collaborative security arrangements in Southeast Asia while countering influences from other global powers in the region.





India's offer of the Dornier 228 to the Malaysian Coast Guard represents a significant step towards strengthening bilateral defence ties, promoting technological collaboration, and expanding its influence in the global defence market.





ET News







