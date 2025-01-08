



V Narayanan has been appointed as the new chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and will officially take over from S Somanath on January 14, 2025. This appointment was announced by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on January 7, 2025, and Narayanan's tenure is set for two years or until further notice





His tenure is set to begin on January 14, 2025, as confirmed by an official government notification.





As he steps into this position, Narayanan is expected to continue advancing India's space exploration efforts, including ongoing projects such as the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program and future lunar missions.





S Somanath, who has served as the chairman of ISRO since January 2022, has been instrumental in several successful missions, including Chandrayaan-3 and the upcoming Gaganyaan mission. His leadership has emphasized expanding India's capabilities in space technology and fostering collaboration with private sectors and international partners.





Dr. V Narayanan is currently the Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) in Valiamala, Kerala, where he has made significant contributions to India's space program, particularly in rocket and spacecraft propulsion. He has nearly four decades of experience in ISRO, having joined the organization in 1984. Notably, he played a key role as Project Director for the C25 Cryogenic Project of the GSLV MK-III, which was crucial for India's advancements in launch vehicle technology.





Narayanan holds an M.Tech in Cryogenic Engineering and a PhD in Aerospace Engineering from IIT Kharagpur, where he graduated with first rank. His leadership at LPSC has been marked by the successful development of various propulsion systems essential for ISRO's launch vehicles and satellite missions.





Under his leadership, LPSC contributed propulsion systems for missions such as Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1, and Gaganyaan, including critical components like throttle-able thrusters for soft landings.





V Narayanan played a pivotal role in developing ISRO’s indigenous Cryogenic Upper Stage (CUS) for GSLV MK-II. He also led the development of the C25 cryogenic stage for GSLV MK-III.





V Narayanan has guided teams working on next-generation propulsion systems, including semi-cryogenic stages, LOX-methane engines, and electric propulsion thrusters to enhance ISRO’s capabilities.





Narayanan has held various significant positions within ISRO, contributing to multiple high-profile missions and initiatives. His extensive experience in the field of space technology and management positions him well for this leadership role.





V Narayanan has contributed to ISRO’s propulsion roadmap for 2017–2037 and served as a member of the National Expert Committees and international professional bodies, advancing India’s space exploration goals.





Upon his appointment, Narayanan expressed ambition to elevate ISRO's capabilities further, emphasizing the organization's roadmap and the talent within its ranks. His vision includes continued innovation and excellence in India's space endeavors.





The transition to V Narayanan marks a new chapter for ISRO as it aims to enhance its contributions to global space exploration and technology advancements.





