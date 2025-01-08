



Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, the Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF), has recently emphasized the urgent need for India to enhance its self-reliance in defence production, particularly in light of China's rapid advancements in military technology and infrastructure. During a seminar held on January 7, 2025, he pointed out that China's development of advanced fighter jets and military capabilities poses a significant challenge, underscoring the necessity for India to bolster its own defence research and development (R&D) efforts.





China's Military Advancements





Singh highlighted that China is not only expanding its military capabilities but is also rapidly developing new stealth fighter jets and other advanced technologies. This growth necessitates a strategic response from India to ensure it remains competitive in the region.





Self-Reliance In Defence





The IAF chief stressed that India's defence strategy must pivot towards self-reliance, particularly through initiatives like "Make in India." He argued that relying on foreign suppliers for critical military equipment could create vulnerabilities, especially during geopolitical tensions when supply chains may be disrupted.





Singh stated, "If you need to fight a war, you have to have them (weapons) being manufactured in India," emphasizing that domestic production is crucial for operational readiness and sustainability.





Important To Have Private Sector Involvement





To achieve these goals, Singh advocated for increased participation of private sector players in defence manufacturing. He noted that competition among suppliers could enhance innovation and efficiency within India's aerospace sector, which has been predominantly dominated by public sector undertakings.





He remarked, "Technology delayed is technology denied," urging a more aggressive approach to R&D timelines and risk acceptance to keep pace with global advancements.





The IAF chief's remarks reflect a broader recognition within India's defence establishment of the need to adapt to an evolving security landscape characterized by rapid technological advancements from adversaries like China. By focusing on self-reliance and fostering private sector involvement in defence production, India aims to strengthen its military capabilities and ensure preparedness against potential threats.





TOI







