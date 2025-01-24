



The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) recently reaffirmed its stance against illegal immigration, particularly in light of the United States' renewed crackdown under President Donald Trump's administration.





During a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India is committed to facilitating the return of Indian nationals who are residing illegally in the U.S. or overstaying their visas. He emphasized that this policy is not limited to the U.S. but applies globally, highlighting India's broader opposition to illegal immigration due to its links to organised crime.





Jaiswal clarified that India would assist in repatriating undocumented Indians, provided that proper documentation is submitted to verify their nationality. He remarked, "We will take them back provided documents are shared with us so that we can verify their nationality". This statement comes as the U.S. government has begun large-scale deportations, with reports indicating that approximately 18,000 Indians could be affected by these measures.





India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, also emphasized the government's support for legal migration while firmly opposing illegal mobility. He noted that illegal immigration often leads to additional illegal activities, which can tarnish a country's reputation.





As Trump embarks on his second term, he has made immigration reform a priority, aiming to enhance border security and enforce stricter policies against undocumented immigrants. The recent passage of the Laken Riley Act by Congress reflects this commitment, mandating pretrial detention for undocumented immigrants charged with certain crimes.





India's MEA has made it clear that it stands against illegal immigration and is prepared to facilitate the return of its nationals from the U.S., aligning its policies with its commitment to legal migration and national integrity.





ANI







