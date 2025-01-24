



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to visit China on January 26-27, 2025, for discussions aimed at normalizing relations between the two countries. The visit follows a series of high-level meetings, including recent talks between India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, focusing on border issues and bilateral cooperation.





The discussions will cover "all issues of mutual interest," as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. This includes political, economic, and people-to-people relations, particularly in light of ongoing border de-escalation efforts.





Misri's visit is part of a broader initiative to revive diplomatic mechanisms established during a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in October 2024. The aim is to address longstanding issues stemming from military tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and to foster a more stable relationship.





The MEA highlighted that the resumption of this bilateral mechanism reflects a commitment to discuss next steps in India-China relations following an agreement on troop disengagement at critical friction points last year.





While China has been advocating for the easing of visa restrictions and resumption of direct flights to enhance trade ties, India is approaching these discussions with caution, prioritizing national security concerns.





This visit marks a significant step in addressing the complexities of India-China relations, particularly after years of military standoffs and diplomatic strains.





ANI







