



The frustrations expressed by Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh regarding the TEJAS fighter project are rooted in significant delays and operational challenges that impact India's defence capabilities. Here are the key reasons justifying his concerns:





Delayed Deliveries





The Indian Air Force (IAF) is still awaiting the delivery of the first 40 TEJAS fighter jets, which were ordered in 2010. Despite initial deliveries starting in 2016, the complete batch has not yet been received, causing operational shortfalls for the IAF. This delay is particularly alarming given that these aircraft are essential for maintaining India's air superiority amid rising threats from adversaries like China and Pakistan.





Comparative Military Advancements





The urgency of Singh's remarks is amplified by China's rapid advancements in military aviation, including the recent testing of sixth-generation stealth fighters. This highlights a growing technological gap between India and its northern neighbour, which has already developed multiple types of advanced fighter jets such as the J-20 and J-35. The IAF's current fleet consists of only 31 squadrons, significantly below the authorized strength of 42.5 squadrons needed to effectively counter potential threats.





Impact On National Security





Singh emphasized that "technology delayed is technology denied," pointing out that delays in research and development (R&D) undermine national security efforts. He argued that R&D loses its relevance if it cannot meet operational timelines, stressing the need for immediate action to address these issues. The ongoing delays not only hinder the induction of modern aircraft but also affect future projects like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), which is still years away from production.





Call For Increased Private Sector Involvement





To expedite production and enhance capabilities, Singh called for greater collaboration with private players in defence manufacturing. He noted that current production agencies must invest in advanced manufacturing processes and upskill their workforce to increase output speed. This strategy is crucial for achieving self-reliance in defence and ensuring timely delivery of critical aircraft.





Export Run





India is actively pursuing the export of its indigenous TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) to several countries, including Argentina, the Philippines, Nigeria, Botswana, and Egypt. The state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is leading these efforts, with ongoing discussions aimed at securing contracts despite facing stiff competition in the global market.

Current Status of Export Talks

HAL is in talks with six nations, with particular focus on Argentina, the Philippines, and Nigeria. Egypt and Botswana have also expressed interest in acquiring the TEJAS aircraft.

Securing a concrete deal has proven difficult. For instance, Malaysia recently opted for South Korea's FA-50 over the TEJAS for its air force needs. Additionally, Argentina has raised concerns regarding UK-origin components used in the aircraft.

Production Capacity And Future Prospects

HAL's ability to meet potential export orders remains a significant question. Although India aims to boost its defence exports to $25 billion in the coming years, concerns about HAL's production capabilities linger. The TEJAS has already seen substantial domestic orders from the Indian Air Force (IAF), which complicates HAL's capacity to fulfil international contracts simultaneously.

However, defence experts opine that HAL should first cater to the domestic markets, fulfil its delivery schedule and then look to export TEJAS jets after securing India's defence requirements.





Conclusion





The IAF chief's frustrations are justified given the strategic implications of delayed fighter jet deliveries, the need to keep pace with adversaries' advancements, and the pressing requirement for improved domestic production capabilities. Addressing these challenges is essential for maintaining India's defence readiness and operational effectiveness in a rapidly evolving security landscape.





IDN












