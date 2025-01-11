



The development of a sixth-generation aero-engine in India is being positioned as a crucial step for enhancing the country's defence capabilities, particularly in light of recent advancements by other nations, notably China. Dr. Samir V Kamat, the Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has emphasized that collaboration with foreign firms is essential for this endeavour.





Dr. Kamat has stated that the only viable path to developing a sixth-generation aero-engine is through co-development with a foreign Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). This approach aims to leverage advanced technologies and expertise that are currently beyond India's reach.





The estimated investment needed for developing this advanced engine ranges from $4 billion to $5 billion (approximately ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 crore). This substantial financial commitment underscores the complexities involved in achieving the desired technological advancements.





Currently, India allocates only 5% of its defence budget to research and development. Dr. Kamat advocates for increasing this allocation to 10-15% to meet strategic goals and foster innovation within the defence sector.





The development of a sixth-generation engine will involve significant technological innovations, including improvements in thrust-to-weight ratios and materials like single-crystal blade powder metallurgy discs and ceramic matrix composites.





International Partnerships





India is exploring partnerships with several foreign manufacturers, including: