



Launching ceremony of 9th ACTCM Barge, LSAM 23 (Yard 133) was held on 31 Jan 25 at Suryadipta Projects Pvt Ltd, Thane. Chief Guest for the launching Ceremony was Commander R Anand, AGM (COM)/ ND (Mbi).





The contract for construction of eleven Ammunition Cum Torpedo Cum Missile Barge was concluded with MSME Shipyard, Suryadipta Projects Pvt Ltd, Thane on 05 Mar 21.





These Barges have been indigenously designed and built by the Shipyard in collaboration with an Indian Ship Designing firm and Indian Register of Shipping (IRS). Model testing was undertaken at Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam to ensure seaworthiness.





The Shipyard has successfully delivered eight of these Barges till date and are being utilised by Indian Navy for its operation evolutions by facilitating Transportation, Embarkation and Disembarkation of articles/ ammunition to IN platforms both alongside jetties and at outer harbours.





These Barges are proud flag bearers of “Make in India” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives of Government of India.





PIB







