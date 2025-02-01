DRDO Chief Samir Kamat with delegation at INCCOM-19 summit

INCCOM-19 Kicks Off in Pune: A Celebration of Innovation in Composite Technologies



The 19th ISAMPE National Conference on Composites (INCCOM-19) is currently taking place in Pune, having commenced on February 1, 2025. This year's theme is "Innovative Technologies in Composites," and it aims to foster collaboration among leaders from research and development organizations, academia, and industry to share insights and advancements in composite materials.





The conference is being held at the Four Points Sheraton, organized by the Research and Development Establishment (Engineers) of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in collaboration with the Pune chapter of the Indian Society for Advancement of Materials and Process Engineering (ISAMPE).





The event was inaugurated by Dr. Samir V Kamat, Chairman of DRDO, with notable attendees including Professor Prateek Kishore, Director General of the Armament and Combat Engineering Cluster of DRDO, and Dr. Makarand Joshi, Director of R&DE (Engineers).





The conference will cover various aspects of composite technologies, including recent innovations and applications in defence and aerospace sectors. It serves as a platform for discussing advancements in continuous fibre composite additive manufacturing technology among other topics.





Participants will have the chance to engage with experts, share research findings, and explore potential collaborations that could drive future innovations in composite materials.





INCCOM-19 represents a significant step towards strengthening India's capabilities in composite technologies, which are crucial for various sectors including defence, aerospace, and automotive industries.





Agencies







