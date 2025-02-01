



India has been ranked fourth in military strength globally according to the Global Firepower Index 2025, which evaluates the military capabilities of 145 countries based on over 60 individual factors. The top three positions are held by the United States, Russia, and China, with India following closely behind at fourth place with a Power Index score of 0.1184.





Key Rankings





1. United States Score: 0.0744 2. Russia Score: 0.0788 3. China Score: 0.0788 4. India Score: 0.1184 5. South Korea Score: 0.1656 6. United Kingdom Score: 0.1785 7. France Score: 0.1878 8. Japan Score: 0.1839 9. Turkey Score: 0.1902 10. Italy Score: 0.2164





Pakistan is ranked 12th, having dropped from its previous position of ninth, with a Power Index score of 0.2513. The rankings reflect a country's potential for conventional warfare, taking into account factors such as manpower, equipment, logistics, and geography.





Insights On India's Military Strength





India's high ranking is attributed to:





A large and capable military workforce

Significant investments in defence modernisation

A strategic geographic position that enhances its defence capabilities





However, challenges remain in specific areas such as naval capabilities and certain logistical aspects. The inclusion of new metrics, like naval fleet strength by total tonnage, in this year's evaluation indicates an evolving landscape in military assessments.





