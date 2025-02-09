



Aero India, Asia’s Largest Air Show, is a biennial air show and aviation exhibition which is held in Bengaluru, organised by the Defence Exhibition Organisation, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. Aero India is India's premier aerospace and defence exhibition where global aero vendors and the Indian Air Force (IAF) thrill the spectators with back-to-back aerobatic flying displays.





It is a flagship event that brings together global industry leaders, government officials, technology experts, and defence strategists under one roof. The event not only showcases the nation’s technological prowess and innovations but also provides a dynamic platform for international cooperation and strategic dialogue.





The Legacy And Importance of Aero India





Aero India has evolved into a major international event that not only highlights the latest advancements in aerospace technology but also serves as a critical forum for strategic interactions between domestic and international stakeholders. The show is a reflection of the nation’s commitment to advancing its aerospace and defence capabilities. Over the years, Aero India has been instrumental in:





The event regularly features demonstrations of state-of-the-art aerospace systems, innovative defence solutions, and breakthrough technologies that are shaping the future of air and space travel.





Through high-level interactions, Aero India has provided an arena for discussions on policy, defence collaborations, and the future roadmap of the aerospace sector.





With participation from global aerospace giants and defence agencies, the show underscores India’s growing stature as a key player in the international aerospace community.





This legacy has not only paved the way for the current editions of the event but has also set a high benchmark for the future. Aero India is more than an exhibition—it is a convergence point of innovation, strategy, and national pride.





Aero India 2025





Aero India 2025, the 15th edition of Aero India, is designed to be a landmark edition that leverages the successes of its predecessors while charting new territories in aerospace and defence technology. Aero India 2025 will be held from 10th to 14th February 2025 at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bangalore, Karnataka, India. The first three days are dedicated to business visitors, while the last two days are open to the general public.





The broad theme is ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’





Events At Aero India 2025





The five-day event comprises a curtain raiser event, inaugural event, Defence Ministers’ Conclave, CEOs’ Round-Table, iDEX start-up event, breath-taking air shows, a large exhibition area comprising India Pavilion and a trade fair of aerospace companies.





To facilitate dialogue towards strategic partnership with friendly countries, India will host the Defence Ministers’ Conclave on the theme ‘BRIDGE -Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement’. It encapsulates the dynamic geopolitical conditions and the path to mutual prosperity, which can be BRIDGED through cooperation among nations with shared vision of security and development.





A number of bilateral meetings are planned at the levels of Raksha Mantri, Raksha Rajya Mantri, Chief of Defence Staff and Secretary among others on the sidelines of the event. The focus will be on bolstering the defence and aerospace ties with friendly countries by exploring newer avenues to take the partnership to the next level.





The CEOs’ Round-Table is expected to provide a favourable platform to foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for manufacturing in India. Global CEOs, CMDs of domestic PSUs and premier private defence & aerospace manufacturing companies from India will be participating in the event.





The India Pavilion will showcase India’s commitment to its Make-in-India initiative by showcasing indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and cutting-edge technologies ready for the global stage, including the future prospects. Promotion of Indian start-ups is a focus area at Aero India 2025 and a wide spectrum of state-of-the-art technologies/products developed by them will be showcased at an exclusive iDEX pavilion.





In addition, dynamic aerobatic displays and live technology demonstrations will provide an immersive experience, showcasing the potential of modern aerospace platforms and technologies. A number of seminars on various important themes are also planned as part of the event.





Aero India 2023: A Retrospective Analysis





The previous editions of Aero India played a critical role in laying the groundwork for the continued evolution of India’s aerospace and defence landscape. The 14th edition of Aero India 2023 was held from 13th–17th February at Bengaluru, Karnataka and has been the largest ever edition since its inception in 1996 with more than 100 countries, 809 exhibitors, first ever Fly past with 53 aircrafts showcasing our airpower to global attendees and a total footfall of 7+ lakh visitors over five days. Aero India 2023 was characterized by a series of significant milestones and impactful demonstrations.





Major Agreements At Aero India 2023





MoU between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Safran Helicopter Engines, France for Work Share for formation of Joint venture for Design, Development, Manufacture and life time support of Helicopter Engines.





MoU between Bharat Electronics Ltd and Aeronautical Development Agency on IWBC and Other LRUs for Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





Co-operation between BSS Material Limited and Pegasus Engineering, an ADUSEA Inc. Division (USA) for Logistic Drones for the Indian Army towards Last Mile Delivery for forward troops deployed along the border areas with capability of operation in wind/gust condition, rain/Snow etc.





MoU between Gopalan Aerospace India Pvt. Ltd. and Omnipol, Czech Republic for manufacturing and assembling of 1st passenger aircraft (L 410 UVP-E20 version) by a private company in India.





MoU on collaboration of Sagar Defence Engineering Private Limited (SDEPL) & Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for IDEX Challenge “Autonomous Weaponized boat Swarm” for Indian Navy.





MoU between Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bultexpro Ltd., Bulgaria for setting up the manufacturing facilities for 122mm GRAD BM ER and NONER rockets in India and fulfil the requirements (including ToT).





MoU between GRSE and Rolls-Royce Solutions GmbH (MTU) for License production with localization of the MTU 16V4000M73L engine to support the indigenous content for the Next Generation Fast Attack Craft vessel for Indian Navy.





BEML enters into License Agreement for Transfer of Technology (ToT) with R&DEE, DRDO for development and supply of TRAWL Assembly for T-72/T-90 Tanks.





ToT of Shakti EW System from DLRL DRDO to BEL Hyderabad Unit for all system units, Bill of Material, Test procedures, integration & offering methodology.





MoU between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Elta Systems Limited, Israel for cooperation on future Business in Maritime Patrol Radar (MPR) for Indian Platforms.





Looking Ahead: The Future of Aerospace and Defence In India





Aero India has always been more than just an exhibition—it is a strategic imperative that underscores India’s commitment to becoming a global leader in aerospace and defence. The event plays a pivotal role in:





Driving Technological Advancements: By bringing together innovators and industry leaders, Aero India acts as a catalyst for the development and deployment of next-generation aerospace systems.





Enhancing National Security: The technologies and strategies showcased at the event contribute directly to enhancing India’s defence capabilities, ensuring that the nation remains well-prepared to address contemporary and future security challenges.





Strengthening Economic Growth: Beyond defence, the advancements in aerospace have far-reaching implications for economic growth, industrial development, and technological self-reliance.





Conclusion: Embracing The Future With Aero India





Aero India stands as a testament to India’s unwavering commitment to innovation, strategic collaboration, and excellence in aerospace and defence. As the nation prepares to host Aero India 2025, the event promises to build on the rich legacy of previous editions—most notably, the transformative Aero India 2023. Through rigorous operational protocols, strategic partnerships, and a forward-thinking agenda, Aero India 2025 is poised to further elevate India’s profile on the global aerospace stage.





