



The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed that its fighters killed at least seven Pakistani soldiers during a prolonged military clash in the mountainous region of Noshki, Balochistan, which lasted for three days starting July 19, 2025.





The confrontation involved a substantial offensive launched by the Pakistani military, supported by helicopters and drones. The fiercest fighting took place at a location called Sheshari, where close-quarters combat ensued for two days.





According to BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, seven special commandos from Pakistan’s forces were killed, and several others wounded. The BLA admitted the loss of four of its own fighters during this battle and also confirmed the death of a fifth fighter, Junaid Baloch, who had been previously injured in an attack in Surab.





This incident is part of an ongoing insurgency in Balochistan, where separatist groups like the BLA have been fighting for greater autonomy and recognition of Baloch rights.





These groups accuse the Pakistani federal government of marginalising the Baloch people and exploiting the region’s rich natural resources. The Pakistani military has responded with counterinsurgency operations aiming to suppress the rebellion, often using significant force.





Human rights organisations have raised concerns about this conflict, citing reports of forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and excessive military force in Balochistan. These practices have generated a climate of fear and instability, further straining relations between the Baloch populace and the Pakistani government.





The latest round of violence in Noshki involved a deadly clash between BLA fighters and Pakistani forces, with casualties on both sides, highlighting the continued intensity and complexity of the Baloch insurgency and its impact on regional security and human rights.





Based On ANI Report







