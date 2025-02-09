



Aero India 2025, held at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore, spotlights India's aerospace and defence industries, with the theme "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities".





The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force are modernising their aviation capabilities to meet the challenges of modern warfare.





INDIAN ARMY AVIATION: Modernisation In Full Swing



The Indian Army has been aggressively expanding its helicopter fleet, UAV arsenal, and electronic warfare capabilities to strengthen its dominance across high-altitude battle zones, counter-terror operations, and asymmetric warfare environments.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to showcase domestically produced aircraft, including the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), TEJAS MK-1A, and the CATS Warrior combat drone, highlighting a push towards self-sufficiency. The event occurs from February 10th to 14th. The first three days are for business, and the last two are open to the public.





The Indian Army is working towards inducting around 250 helicopters for surveillance and reconnaissance operations, with emphasis on indigenous production under the "Make in India" policy. The key contenders include HAL’s Light Utility Helicopter, Kamov-226T (Russia), and Airbus H125. The Ministry of Defence has approved the procurement of 156 LCH Prachand attack helicopters, with 90 earmarked for the Army. The first six LUH helicopters are being delivered between December 2024 and June 2025, replacing the aging Cheetah and Chetak helicopters.





The Army is making strides in UAV warfare and the Archer-NG UAV, a fully indigenous weaponised Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) drone, is expected to have its first flight in February/March 2025. The Army will also receive eight MQ-9B Reaper drones from the United States, enabling it to conduct long-range surveillance and deep-strike missions.





The Army is significantly bolstering its counter-drone and electronic warfare capabilities, upgrading legacy air defence systems and deploying AI-assisted drone jammers and anti-swarm technologies.





INDIAN NAVY AVIATION: Expanding Maritime Power





The Indian Navy is set to enhance its carrier-based aviation capabilities with the acquisition of 26 Rafale-M fighter jets, intended for deployment on the INS Vikrant and possibly the INS Vikramaditya. The deal, valued at approximately €7 billion (₹63,000 crore), is likely to be signed in April 2025. The first Rafale M aircraft is expected to be delivered by May 2028.





The Indian Navy chose the Rafale-M over the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet following extensive evaluations. A key factor in this decision is the commonality with the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Rafale jets, which is expected to lower costs for spares and maintenance.





As part of the agreement, Dassault Aviation is expected to demonstrate a modified Rafale-M with Indian Navy-specific changes within 18 months of the deal being signed. These modifications are intended to ensure optimal performance from Indian aircraft carriers.





The Rafale-M includes the Thales RBE2 active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar (optimized for maritime operations) and the Thales SPECTRA internal electronic warfare system (fine-tuned for naval operations). It shares a common weapons package with the IAF Rafale, including the Meteor long-range air-to-air missile, MICA-A2A missile, HAMMER air-to-surface stand-off weapon, SCALP long-range stand-off missile, AM39 EXOCET anti-ship missile, and laser-guided bombs.





The Rafale-M development occurs in parallel with a reported shift in the Indian Navy's strategic priorities, with a focus on submarines (including nuclear-powered attack vessels) rather than maintaining a three-aircraft carrier fleet.





The Indian Navy is also making strong advancements in maritime UAVs and the recent induction of the Drishti 10 MALE UAV in January 2024 signals a shift toward long-endurance drone patrols over the Indian Ocean Region.





The Twin-Engine Deck-Based Fighter (TEDBF) project is progressing well, with its first flight expected between 2028 and 2030. The Navy is also making advancements in maritime UAVs, with the recent induction of the Drishti 10 MALE UAV in January 2024.





INDIAN AIR FORCE: Expanding Aerial Dominance





The Indian Air Force (IAF) is on track to receive the first TEJAS MK-1Afighter jet in March 2025. Prior to delivery, trials for the TEJAS MK-1A, which include testing the Astra beyond-visual-range missile, an indigenous electronic warfare suite, and the Elta radar from Israel, are scheduled to begin in January 2025.

The TEJAS MK-1A is a 4+ generation fighter jet, indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured. The TEJAS MK-1A is designed to carry a range of air-to-air, air-to-surface, precision-guided, and standoff weaponry and is the lightest and smallest multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft in its class. The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) designed the HAL Tejas to replace the Indian Air Force's aging MiG-21 fighters. The IAF has contracted 83 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft.

Deliveries of all 83 aircraft are to be completed in eight years. The first three aircraft will be delivered in the third year, followed by 16 aircraft per year for the subsequent five years.

HAL is also advancing its TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA projects, further solidifying India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The ADA will unveil a full-scale model of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) at Aero India 2025.



The Air Force is prioritising new Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft to replace its ageing IL-76-based Phalcon AWACS. India is also progressing in hypersonic missile technology, having successfully tested a scramjet combustor for hypersonic missiles in January 20253. The Indian Air Force plans to indigenize their entire fighter jet fleet by 2042.





CHINA FACTOR: Rapid Modernisation, Keeping Pace Is The Key



China's modernisation pace is unmatched, and its AI-powered drone swarms, carrier-based stealth aircraft, and hypersonic missile programs present significant challenges to India’s regional air dominance. India is responding with a multi-pronged strategy, balancing indigenous aircraft development, fast-tracked UAV acquisitions, and key global defence partnerships.





China's rapid military modernisation, particularly in aviation, poses a significant challenge to India's regional air dominance. By 2030, China's J-20 stealth fighter fleet could exceed 800 aircraft, potentially outnumbering the entire Indian Air Force (IAF). The People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) is also advancing in AI-powered drone swarms, carrier-based stealth aircraft, and hypersonic missile programs, presenting further complications for India.

The Chinese Air Force possesses a larger fleet with 3,309 aircraft compared to India's 2,229. China has 1,212 fighter aircraft, while India has 513. China has 371 attack aircraft, whereas India has 130. China has 931 helicopters, while India has 899. China has 281 attack helicopters, compared to India's 80.

China has more than 200 J-20 stealth fighters, with numbers projected to reach almost 1,000 by 2035. The J-20's stealth and air superiority capabilities give China a considerable advantage in aerial conflict. Pakistan is expected to acquire J-35s, potentially giving them a technological advantage over the IAF, which could complicate India’s preparation for a two-front conflict. The Chinese air force has more strategic assets such as Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS) and combat drones compared to the Indian Air Force.

INDIA's RESPONSE

India is responding with a multi-pronged strategy, balancing indigenous aircraft development, fast-tracked UAV acquisitions, and key global defence partnerships. India needs to accelerate procurement timelines, remove bureaucratic obstacles, and strengthen its R&D ecosystem to avoid falling behind in aerial warfare. Developing an Anti-Access/Area Denial (A2/AD) strategy could prevent adversaries from controlling airspace, offering a pragmatic countermeasure. Concentrating on building ground-based air defence networks and network-centric operations.

Although the Chinese Air Force has a quantitative advantage, the Indian Air Force possesses experienced pilots, reliable platforms, and strategic locations. The Indian Air Force also has practical experience in high-altitude combat operations and more airbases and weapon depots near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) than China. India is responding to China's advancements through a combination of indigenous development, strategic acquisitions, and defence partnerships.





The Indian Air Force plans to attain a 42 squadron strength by 2035 and deploy 450 fighter jets each along the borders of Pakistan and China.





