



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Male, Maldives, on July 25, 2025, for a two-day state visit, marking the second leg of his two-nation tour following a significant visit to the United Kingdom.





He was warmly welcomed by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and senior government ministers, amid festive celebrations featuring chants of "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" by the Indian diaspora, who also hosted cultural performances in his honours.





This visit coincides with two major milestones: the 60th anniversary of Maldives' Independence Day and the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and the Maldives. PM Modi's presence as the Guest of Honour at the Maldives’ 60th Independence Day celebrations on July 26 underscores the importance of the longstanding bilateral friendship.





This is also Modi's first visit to the Maldives since President Muizzu assumed office in November 2023, and it reinforces India’s commitment under its "Neighbourhood First" policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, focused on strengthening ties with maritime neighbours.





During his stay, PM Modi is set to hold extensive talks with President Muizzu aimed at deepening cooperation across various sectors. A key focus includes reviewing the implementation of the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a "Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership" adopted during the Maldivian President’s visit to India in October 2024.





Discussions are expected to cover areas such as infrastructure development, defence cooperation, economic connectivity, and possibly initiating talks on a Free Trade Agreement and investment treaty, signalling a strong economic dimension to the partnership.





Additionally, a major highlight of the visit is the anticipated launch of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system in the Maldives, further integrating the two economies digitally.





The visit has been enthusiastically received by the Indian community in the Maldives, who expressed pride and excitement at meeting the Prime Minister. Male was adorned with large posters, colourful banners, and Indian flags in a celebratory atmosphere reflecting the deep bonds of friendship between the two nations.





PM Modi’s visit to Maldives not only celebrates past achievements but also charts a forward-looking agenda to strengthen bilateral ties economically, strategically, and culturally, reaffirming India’s role as a key partner in the Indian Ocean region.





Based On ANI Report







