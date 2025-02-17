



India's fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) will undergo another critical design review (CDR) because enhanced stress/load testing determined that the design needed additional modifications. A project official from the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) told Janes during Aero India 2025 that initial stress/load tests were conducted with 90% of the projected load, as per the agency's methodology.





However, the official added that the agency management has since instructed that the airframe and structure of the planned aircraft be capable of supporting 100% of the required loads. Janes reports that stress/load testing is being done using the finite element method (FEM).





Because the AMCA is expected to incorporate additional design changes to accommodate the latest findings, a CDR is required to freeze the aircraft's design, according to the official. ADA anticipates completing the review in April 2025. Metal-cutting activities will be conducted later in 2025.





Key Developments





Critical Design Review (CDR): A new CDR is scheduled to finalize the design adjustments, with completion expected in April 2025. This review is crucial to ensure that the aircraft meets all structural requirements before moving forward with production.





Testing Methodology: The stress/load testing employs finite element methods (FEM), a sophisticated numerical technique used to analyse complex engineering problems. This approach helps in identifying potential weaknesses in the aircraft's design.





Timeline Adjustments: Originally, metal-cutting activities were slated for 2024, but they have now been pushed to later in 2025 due to these design revisions. The AMCA program received substantial funding approval from India's Cabinet Committee on Security in March 2024, amounting to approximately INR150 trillion (USD1.7 billion).





The AMCA is positioned as India's first fifth-generation stealth fighter, featuring advanced capabilities such as artificial intelligence integration and a flexible weapons system. The prototype rollout is anticipated by late 2026, with the first flight expected in 2028, following extensive validation and testing phases. The ongoing design iterations reflect a commitment to ensuring that the AMCA remains competitive among global fighter aircraft.





The AMCA program faces challenges due to necessary design tweaks, it also demonstrates India's growing capabilities in aerospace technology and defence manufacturing.





