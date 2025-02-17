



Amid rising defence cooperation between the U.S. and India, former U.S. President Donald Trump offered India the F-35 stealth fighter jet. However, India's opposition parties have criticised the offer, citing the high costs associated with the aircraft. Meanwhile, Russia has proposed manufacturing its Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets in India.





Trump's administration stated it would increase military sales to India and pave the way for providing F-35 fighter jets. The offer was made during a meeting between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, D.C. The U.S. is reportedly reviewing its policy on releasing fifth-generation fighters and undersea systems to India.





India's opposition Congress party has criticised the F-35, referencing Elon Musk's past comments describing it as "junk" and questioning why the Indian government would consider purchasing it. Musk had also stated that manned fighter jets are becoming obsolete due to the rise of drones.





The high cost and operational expenses of the F-35 have also been cited as concerns. The U.S. government estimates the cost of an F-35 to be around $80 million.





The Indian government's stance on the acquisition of F-35 fighter jets from the United States remains cautious, as indicated by recent statements from officials. India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, confirmed that the U.S. offer is currently at a "proposal stage," and emphasized that the acquisition process has not yet commenced.





The backdrop to this proposal includes India's pressing need to enhance its air force capabilities, particularly in light of dwindling squadron numbers—down to 31 from an authorized strength of 42. This situation has raised concerns about India's ability to counteract China's growing military power. U.S. President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced plans to ramp up military exports to India, including a potential future supply of F-35 jets.





Russia has offered to manufacture its fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57 fighter in India, with local sourcing of components.





According to a former financial adviser for acquisitions at the Indian Defence Ministry, Russia has a history of transferring technology.





India's existing reliance on Russian defence systems, particularly the S-400 missile system, could complicate a potential F-35 deal, due to concerns about protecting sensitive U.S. technology.





India's Air Force is trying to acquire more jets to counter China, which is rapidly building its military.





As of February 2025, the Indian government has not formally stated an intention to buy the F-35, and the acquisition process is reportedly in the proposal stage.





Reuters







