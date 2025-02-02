



Amphex 2025, India's largest tri-services amphibious exercise, has successfully concluded at Karwar, Karnataka. This biennial event involved the integrated efforts of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, focusing on enhancing interoperability and joint operational capabilities.





The exercise included participation from the Sudarshan Chakra Corps of the Indian Army, various naval assets such as amphibious ships and Marine Commandos (MARCOS), and air support from the Indian Air Force (IAF). The drills emphasized complex amphibious operations including landings and combat scenarios.





The event was observed by high-ranking officials including Lt Gen Johnson P Mathew, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, and the Vice Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Their presence underscored the significance of joint training in modern warfare.





The exercise aimed to validate and enhance operational readiness among the three services. It showcased seamless coordination through rigorous training exercises that included amphibious landings and combat free falls by MARCOS, culminating in the establishment of a beachhead.





Amphex 2025 coincided with the Navy's Theatre-level Readiness Operational Exercise (TROPEX), further integrating naval and aerial capabilities into joint operations. This alignment aimed to demonstrate a unified approach to complex military operations.





Amphex 2025 has marked a significant advancement in India's military preparedness through enhanced joint training and operational synergy among its armed forces. The successful execution of this exercise not only showcases India's commitment to maintaining a robust defence posture but also highlights its growing capability in conducting large-scale amphibious operations.





