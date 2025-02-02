



Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, the Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army, has commenced a six-day visit to India from February 1 to February 6, 2025. This visit is aimed at enhancing bilateral military cooperation between Bhutan and India and exploring new avenues for collaboration in defence matters.





The visit focuses on fostering closer military relations, which are crucial given the historical and strategic partnership between the two nations.





High-level meetings are expected to take place during this visit, although specific details about the agenda have not been disclosed yet.





This visit is particularly significant in light of ongoing regional security dynamics, including concerns over military infrastructure developments by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India. The strengthening of ties between Bhutan and India is seen as a strategic move to enhance regional stability and security cooperation.





Agencies







